We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Fulham and Man City.

Here are some of your comments:

Fulham fans

Aidan: Some great play gave us our goal and theirs were impossible to stop. A great game with lady luck playing a part in the loss.

Mark: Very unlucky. We were not intimidated in the slightest and gave as good as we got. We deserved a share of the points.

Murray: We seem to have run out of steam. When planning for next season we need to strengthen the attack as we can't rely on one person. Our current replacement is not up to Premier League standard. Also both full-backs are too suspect when defending.

Man City fans

Osman: It was a professional performance and I believe that the treble is realistic now.

Dave: City are such a brilliant team. Fulham tried their best and did what they thought would hold the game down but class told in the end. This City team are so good at football. Pep is so far ahead in the tactical side it’s embarrassing how every team now copies whatever he does. If we started scoring own goals tomorrow other clubs would all do the same.

Ash: Another record for Haaland, what a joy to witness this lad play. City did what City do to get the job done.