'With eight games to go, it's far from insurmountable'

Paul McNicoll, The Dode Fox Podcast, external

Rangers comfortably, and deservedly, won the match on Saturday. They pretty much dominated the game from start to finish and were also the only side that looked like they wanted to win.

Most United fans will have been happy to get out of Ibrox without the goal difference taking too much of a battering. That, I'm afraid, is the level that we have reached. Happy to only lose by two goals.

Of course, Tillman was the goalscoring hero for the Govan men. He was excellent on the day and it does make you wonder why someone as good as him, in a game as comfortable as that one, would still try and simulate contact to win penalties, but, I'm getting sidetracked there.

So where does that leave United? Well, we've eight games left. Eight games where we simply have to go out and try to win every single one of them. Eight opportunities to right the wrongs of this whole season. Eight matches to retain our top-flight status.

It's worth noting at this point that United haven't won a league match since 2 January 2023. That's over three months ago. We should be horrendously cut adrift by now, no chance of staying up, probably already relegated... but somehow, we are not. The gap to the team directly above us is a mere two points. With eight games to go, that is far from insurmountable.

But, and it's a big but, we have to start winning matches. There are only so many favours that a team can have come their way. I feel like we've used most, if not all, of ours up this season. It is now United's turn to do themselves a favour or two.

We welcome Hibs to Tannadice next Sunday. Easter Sunday no less. The time of year when children roll chocolate eggs and Christians mark the resurrection of Jesus. It's all very apt.

A defeat, and United may keep rolling towards the Championship. A win, and you just never know. Against all odds, the miracle of surviving may very well happen.