Albertz concern over Tillman - gossip

Ibrox legend Jorg Albertz wants Malik Tillman to join Rangers on a permanent deal - but is concerned new Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel may have plans for the American midfielder. (Daily Record)

Rangers icon Brian Laudrup says Michael Beale must learn the lessons of the Viaplay Cup final defeat in Saturday's Old Firm game. (Daily Mail newspaper)

Borna Barisic concedes there are no guarantees over his long-term Rangers future as the defender prepares to enter the final year of his contract this summer. (Daily Record)

Read the rest of Tuesday's gossip here.