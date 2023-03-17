Martindale wants Premiership expansion

Livingston boss David Martindale is a "huge advocate" of a bigger Scottish Premiership but says the four Old Firm games should be ring-fenced to “keep the broadcasters happy”.

SPFL clubs are due to vote on a mooted new fifth-tier Conference League, which would include four Premiership B teams, but Martindale would like the top flight to be restructured.

"I sat on most of the zoom calls through Covid,” he said. “I am a huge advocate for increasing the Premiership. I thought we had an opportunity at that time for others to get promoted and no one to get relegated.

“You were bringing the SPFL up to 44 clubs. I don’t think crowds determine how big a club you are. We are sitting here with 1,000 fans and we are in the Premiership. Hamilton have done it previously. So I don’t think having 9,000 or 10,000 fans as admirable as it is and great for those clubs and Scottish football.

“But I think it’s time we looked at restructuring. Would you be able to blood new players, more players, with a bigger Premiership? I think you could.

“I think pragmatically it probably needs to increase to 14. I would like to see 16 but pragmatically you would need to go to 14 then you could bring in your Highland League and your Lowland League into that 44.

“If you look at the Premiership at this point in time there are around eight clubs who are battling away from relegation. That is a lot of pressure internally.

“I’ve seen comments about the Old Firm moving on but we would lose a lot of broadcasting money. It's time we got our heads together and find a way to keep the broadcasters happy but also increase the Premiership.

“If we didn’t have the broadcasters' money we wouldn’t be here. If broadcasters don’t have the four Old Firm games is the money still going to be there? I just don’t know.”