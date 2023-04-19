Chelsea as a whole club "is a shambles" that won’t be fixed quickly, according to former Premier League defender Lee Dixon.

Interim boss Frank Lampard is the third man in charge of the Blues this season and has lost his first four games, including both legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Dixon said: "What is going on behind the scenes is mirroring exactly what is going on the pitch. This comes from a lack of structure and understanding of how to run a football club.

"Quite frankly, it is a little bit strange and a bit off the cuff what they are doing off the pitch.

"The players have to take responsibility for their own performance, but the lack of structure with different managers coming in and different ideas, you don’t know what is going on when you leave the training pitch to play on a Saturday.

"It affects the whole club from top to bottom - including the players.

"The fans are then uneasy and you could hear it [on Tuesday]. They are behind their side one minute and leaving the next in their droves.

"The whole club is a shambles at the moment and needs sorting out - and that won’t happen overnight."

