Southampton will monitor Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who missed Sunday's draw at Manchester United with a minor injury.

Juan Larios and Tino Livramento remain sidelined by injuries.

Brentford will assess Mads Roerslev, who sat out Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Everton with a hamstring problem.

Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha are still absent with respective knee and ankle issues.

