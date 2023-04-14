Motherwell v Dundee United: Team news

Motherwell midfielder Calum Butcher will be assessed before the visit of his former club after picking up a knock last weekend, while Ross Tierney (groin) has had a setback in his recovery.

Forward Jonathan Obika remains out with a hamstring issue, Joe Efford and Riku Danzaki are back in training, while Josh Morris, Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has no fresh injury concerns. Glenn Middleton (hamstring) and Dylan Levitt (knee) remain out as do Peter Pawlett (hamstring) and Liam Smith (ankle).

SNS