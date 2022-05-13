West Ham v Man City: Team news

West Ham's Said Benrahma will be assessed before the match, but Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson have been passed fit.

Angelo Ogbonna remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Manchester City have further problems in defence after Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho went off injured against Wolves - both will face fitness tests.

Fellow defenders Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias have already been ruled out for the season.

