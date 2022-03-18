Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Leeds got a huge win over Norwich last weekend. It was a very strange ending to the game, but it will give them a lift anyway - and they really needed it.

Wolves are having a very good season and we saw why in their win over Everton last time out - they are very well organised and generally kept Everton at arms' length.

I still think teams can find a way of getting at Wolves, though, and Leeds are definitely more of a threat now Patrick Bamford is fit.

They also have Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper back after more than three months out and both of them should play a part at Molineux.

Mez's prediction: This is a draw. Wolves are having a good season but Leeds are up and running under their new manager now. They are still in trouble though, and I think some of the top teams would be after a few of their players if they do go down - I'd have Phillips at Liverpool, definitely - he is so solid in the centre. 1-1

