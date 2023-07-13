We asked you what would represent success for Hibs in the coming season.

Here is a selection of your responses:

George: Well now, after good signings, well done to the backroom team. Squad looking strong and balanced. Still need to secure Will Fish return, but so far, so good. With this and Martin Boyle's pending return, I'm really looking forward to a positive season. Got to aim for third and group stages in Europe to say we've been successful, so grab it guys.

Theo: I've got to say winning games is the most important thing.

Anon: Bringing in some new players and getting rid of deadwood is the key. Getting our deals done early will give the incoming players more time to adjust to life at Hibs.