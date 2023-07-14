Striker Dervisoglu in talks to join Besiktas

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu is in talks to join Turkish side Besiktas on a permanent transfer.

Dervisoglu spent last season on loan at Burnley and previously played in the Super Lig for Besiktas' fierce city rivals Galatasaray.

The 23-year-old joined the Bees from Sparta Rotterdam in 2020 but struggled to make an impact, scoring just once in 12 appearances.

Though he netted in Wednesday's 1-1 friendly draw against Boreham Wood, Dervisoglu could now be set to reunite with former Turkey boss Senol Gunes, who selected him for the 2020 European Championship.

Dervisoglu has scored six times in 15 games for the national team.