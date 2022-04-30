Hibernian interim head coach David Gray:

"We should have been a bit more clinical, we could have been two or three goals up. Credit to Livingston, second half, there was a reaction from them and they started much better than we did.

"It just sums up our season. We never got going second half and once we went a goal behind, it looked like the belief had gone. We had 18 shots on goal and nothing on target. You can't win games of football unless you're making the goalkeeper work so that's a massive concern.

"Everyone needs to take responsibility for it. As soon as you go a goal down or deal with adversity in the game, you need to be strong enough to put it right. As the game went on, we huffed and puffed without creating much. It's not as if the goalie had a save to make at the end of the day."