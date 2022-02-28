BBC Sport

Man Utd 0-0 Watford: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Manchester United have failed to score in five of their 14 Premier League home games this season – they last failed to find the net in more home league games in a season in 2013-14 (6).

  • Roy Hodgson (W2 D2) is the fourth manager to go unbeaten in four consecutive away Premier League games against Manchester United, after Jurgen Klopp, Sean Dyche and Steve McClaren.

  • The Reds have never lost a home league game against Watford (W11 D3) – facing the Hornets more often at home in their league history without suffering defeat than versus any other side.

  • Watford have kept a clean sheet in consecutive away Premier League games for the first time since September 2017.

  • At 38 years & 329 days old, Watford's Ben Foster became the oldest visiting goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet against United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.