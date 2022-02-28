BBC Sport

West Ham 1-0 Wolves: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • West Ham have scored in each of their last 15 Premier League home games, their joint-longest run in the competition’s history (also 15 between September and April last season).

  • Wolves failed to score for the 12th time in the Premier League this season, with only bottom two sides Norwich (16) and Watford (13) doing so more often.

  • Tomas Soucek became just the second West Ham player to score a Premier League goal on his birthday, after Ricardo Vaz Te against Queens Park Rangers in October 2012.

  • Only Mohamed Salah (10) has provided more assists from open play in the Premier League this season than West Ham’s Michail Antonio (7).