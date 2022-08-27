Analysis: Aberdeen 5-0 Livingston

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

A lesson in concentration for Livingston. Had Jack Fitzwater kept his cool, or booted the ball out the pitch, this game could have had a much different outcome.

One can only imagine David Martindale's reaction at half-time after 45 minutes in which side looked far more likely to score.

But that is now two red cards in two weeks. They need to keep their discipline if they are ever to achieve the lofty heights that Martindale has set his sights on - European football coming to West Lothian.