Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves suffered their third defeat in a row in what was arguably their worst performance of the season. Ki-Jana Hoever was forced off early in the first half and Bruno Lage made no bones about showing his unhappiness at Hoever's performances and attitude.

But was he right to do this?

Hoever has been poor when called upon this season and has been left out the matchday squad on a few occasions. Rumours suggest that Hoever has made it clear to Lage that he's been unhappy about his minutes this season, and that's something I have no problem with. As professional athletes, they should be backing themselves and I wouldn't expect him to just sit back and wait for his chance.

The outstanding form of Nelson Semedo hasn't helped his cause and, whenever Hoever has played, he's not taken his opportunity - with the opening game of the season being the only exception.

Bruno's comments were maybe borne out of frustration, but I am unsure how I feel about essentially hanging a young player out to dry. It may be that he's tried to communicate his frustrations with Hoever in private and that the message just hasn't resonated, so he's felt he has no other choice - but to me it seemed a bit reactionary.

Bruno protected the team after the dismal performance at London Stadium but his post-match comments after last Saturday were a stark contrast. The fact of the matter is, Wolves have had three poor performances on the bounce and look toothless in attack.

The next two games present a good opportunity to put those wrongs right and I back Bruno to do just that.