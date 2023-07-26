Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Chelsea's interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has been one of the talking points of the summer.

Seagulls head coach Roberto de Zerbi says he has no problem with the 21-year-old and doesn't need a line to be drawn under the discussions, as he confirmed the Ecuador international will play in the second half of Albion's game against Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series on Wednesday (22:30 BST kick-off).

"My deadline is the ego - the attitude of him inside the dressing room and the pitch. The other thing is not my problem," said De Zerbi.

"I’m happy if Moises stays and plays with us. We will play anyway without him.

"We have to be ready to find another midfielder if Caicedo leaves."