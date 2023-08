We asked you for your views after the Buddies victory against Dundee at the weekend.

Here's what you had to say:

Douglas: Saints played well in the first half then got away with it in the second. However, conditions were playing a part in that and Carson's long kicks put the backline under pressure for long periods in the second period. Bringing Bolton on to tighten up the backline helped and could maybe have played himself into next week's reckoning.