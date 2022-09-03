Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Liverpool dropped more points at Everton and despite a succession of brilliant saves from Jordan Pickford and the intervention of the woodwork they are still lacking spark.

Fabinho is not the force he was in midfield while even Virgil van Dijk is nowhere near his best and was very fortunate to escape with only a yellow card for a crude challenge on Amadou Onana.

Liverpool still carry huge threat with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino all coming close but Jurgen Klopp’s side are still not at previous levels.

They will improve when Thiago comes back while the sight of goal poacher Diogo Jota returning as a late substitute will provide a timely lift and an addition of quality.

Liverpool, however, will need to get into top gear quickly as Manchester City threaten to open up a damaging gap at the top of the Premier League.