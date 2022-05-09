Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Pick of the stats

Arsenal have won four consecutive Premier League games while conceding at least once each time for the first time since a run of five in February/March 2012.

Leeds’ defeat, coupled with Everton’s victory at Leicester, means the Whites will finish the day in the relegation zone of the Premier League for the first time since 30 October.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah has netted four goals in his last four Premier League games, just one fewer than he’d managed in his first 52 appearances in the competition.