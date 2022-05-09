Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Arsenal have won four consecutive Premier League games while conceding at least once each time for the first time since a run of five in February/March 2012.

  • Leeds’ defeat, coupled with Everton’s victory at Leicester, means the Whites will finish the day in the relegation zone of the Premier League for the first time since 30 October.

  • Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah has netted four goals in his last four Premier League games, just one fewer than he’d managed in his first 52 appearances in the competition.

  • Leeds picked up their 95th and 96th yellow cards of the season, setting a new record for the most bookings for a club within a single Premier League campaign.