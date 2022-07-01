Why has business been slow for Foxes?

Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester's Foxes reporter

Following the 4-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup in January, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers told BBC Radio Leicester for the first time that he was looking at a “refresh” of his playing squad and that they’d now “come to the end of a cycle”.

Today is 1 July, so why have we seen little-to-no movement from the Foxes in arguably one of their most important transfer windows… ever?

It all comes down to player trading, with “trading” being the key word.

Leicester City have apportioned £50m worth of losses to the pandemic alone, meaning that the resources in the bank are limited. To create more funds, they need to move some of the players who have relative worth away from the football club.

Players such as Jannik Vestergaard, Caglar Soyuncu and Ryan Bertrand have all been tipped to leave Filbert Way. It’s sales from those players that will then allow the Foxes to move into the market to attain the players they need ahead of the new Premier League season.

BBC Sport Leicester understands the Foxes are in the hunt for a central defender, particularly a left-footer, an attacking midfielder and a left-footed right winger. Plus, a manager-backed move for last season’s on-loan winger Ademola Lookman, for £14m.

There’s also a key problem that is stopping Leicester City from moving into the market - squad size.

Currently the Foxes have 28 players that need to be squeezed into a 25-man Premier League squad, following the return of Dennis Praet, George Hirst and Daniel Iversen from their loan spells. If they are looking to bring in the four players mentioned above, then they’ll have to move a further SEVEN players on to a new venture, after the departure of Eldin Jakupovic last month.

It remains to be seen whether that number of players will be able to leave the club this summer, with the new season rapidly approaching - but any business of incomings looks unlikely until the back door starts to revolve at King Power Stadium.