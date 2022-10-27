The Blues are looking at Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, 26, as they try to add more depth to their right-back position which has been weakened by an injury to England international Reece James, 22. (90 Min), external

Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes but face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid, unless Newcastle United can convince the 24-year-old to sign a new contract with them. (TNT Sports - in Portuguese), external

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Sport - in Spanish), external

