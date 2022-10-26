C﻿eltic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Pick of the stats

giakoumakis

  • Mykhailo Mudryk has been directly involved in five goals in five Champions League appearances this season (3 goals, 2 assists), more than twice as many as any other Shakhtar Donetsk player.

  • Celtic have failed to win 19 of their last 20 matches in the Champions League (W1 D5 L14), going without victory in each of their last nine.

  • Celtic have only kept one clean sheet in their last 30 matches in the Champions League, with that coming in a win at Anderlecht in September 2017. Across these 30 matches, Celtic have conceded 71 goals.