Simon Stone, BBC Sport

New United goalkeeper Andre Onana took some criticism for Lens' goal in the 3-1 pre-season win at Old Trafford on Saturday, even though it was not actually his fault.

Onana was beaten by a 50-yard chip from Florian Sotoca after Diogo Dalot had needlessly given the ball away inside his own half.

"We can always be better," said the Cameroon international. "Some things we have to try to fix.

"I am responsible for everything, especially the goals we concede. I am the big man in the back so I take all the criticism."

Onana has certainly made an impact since his arrival from Inter Milan last month, with the vast majority of a crowd in excess of 50,000 at Old Trafford enthusiastically getting behind the 27-year-old.