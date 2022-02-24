Burnley's fighting spirit brings back memories of Spurs collapse

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The cameras were on Antonio Conte at the final whistle, walking alone down the touchline as Turf Moor celebrated a famous win.

The Italian suggested afterwards he might not be the right man for the job following a fourth defeat in five Premier League games that has left them eighth and seven points off a Champions League place.

It was only the second time in 13 meetings Burnley had beaten their opponents,

The previous occasion, exactly three years ago, triggered the collapse in form under Mauricio Pochettino that marked the start of the turmoil Tottenham are still to emerge from.

Their present problems were epitomised by defender Cristian Romero. He is clearly a promising talent. He can carry the ball forward, has pace, is not afraid to threaten the opposition box and, judging by the way he eased Wout Weghorst off the ball as he threatened to run into the box on to a Dwight McNeil pass, evidently has strength.

But Romero got caught under the ball by Ben Mee, who then had a clear sight of goal for the winner.

In contrast, Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski lacks Romero's finesse but has all the experience and nous needed.

He marshalled the troops when Tottenham had their best spell at the start of the second half, making blocks and interceptions and delivering the odd verbal volley when required.

It is that battling spirit that gives Burnley a chance of getting out of relegation trouble - and there are teams less well equipped above them who will be starting to get very nervous.