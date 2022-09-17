Analysis: Tottenham 6-2 Leicester
- Published
Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport
Antonio Conte is not a man to get carried away but right now almost everything he touches at Tottenham turns to something at least akin to gold.
In fairness, that has been the way for the majority of his 10-month tenure, having secured Champions League qualification against the odds last season.
And while it might have seemed like a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle when he took over, Saturday's ruthless 6-2 thrashing of Leicester suggests the picture on the box is nearing completion.
Spurs are unbeaten in 13 league games, have won seven straight at home and recovered seven points from losing positions already this season - a league high.
Their tally of 17 points is their joint-best record at this stage of a campaign, level with 2016-17 when they finished as runners-up to Chelsea, then managed by guess who? Correct. Conte.
His January window signings of excellent pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur have been potentially equalled by the summer captures of the mercurial Richarlison and the versatile and experienced Ivan Perisic.
When a manager can drop - or rotate, as Conte claimed - last season's joint Golden Boot winner, in the form of Son Heung-min and be rewarded by a hat-trick off the bench, it's a sign he can do no wrong.
Factor in Harry Kane eschewing his usual slow start - six goals already - and it's fair to say Spurs fans would be wishing the north London derby was tomorrow and not in a fortnight's time, with an international break in between.