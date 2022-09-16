B﻿runo Lage says he wanted to sign Diego Costa when he first came to Wolves and spoke to Joao Felix about bringing the forward to Molineux.

Fifteen months later, Costa has signed for Wolves until the end of the season to provide cover after Sasa Kalajdzic's injury.

O﻿n how happy he is to have the Brazilian at the club, Lage said: "I can say now he is here, when I receive the invitation from Wolves, one of the first guys I called was Joao Felix to know about Diego Costa.

"Joao said good things about him, about his personality and about the way he continues to play. In that moment he wanted to go back to his country to play, but once I knew he was available it was a time to talk to him and to convince him to come to us.

"We are very happy with him. We know he needs time not to be fit because he is fit, but to be ready to compete at this level. He said it is destiny. Fifteen months ago when I thought about him, in that moment we didn’t have any chance because he was in a different idea about his career.

"Now he said to me what happened is because it is meant to be. We need a reference in the box, we need one guy to compete with Raul and Deigo has that profile and he has a different profile to Raul."

Lage gave nothing away when asked if Costa could feature against Manchester City. He said: "Let’s see. We have one more day. Let’s see if he can be available."