Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is desperate for another campaign in Europe next season.

His side bowed out of the Europa Conference League after their final Group A fixture against Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.

Hearts fell behind to a Youssouf Ndayishimiye after four minutes before Serdar Gurler added a second following a mistake by keeper Craig Gordon.

Substitute Berkay Ozcan drove in a third but Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson scored a consolation for the visitors in the 90th minute.

Hearts, with six points from their two games against Latvian side RFS, finished third in the group behind Basaksehir and Fiorentina.

But Neilson told HeartsTV: “It has been a great adventure, a massive learning curve for everyone and hopefully we can implement that next year by getting ourselves into third position and try to get back into group stage football again.

“I thought the players equipped themselves really well [in Istanbul]. They worked hard, we didn’t create a lot of chances and when they did come we probably didn’t make the right decision.

"We were playing against an extremely good team who topped the group and who beat Fiorentina 3-0 here."