Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk says he is desperate to beat rivals Manchester United on Sunday in front of a full house at Elland Road.

The centre-back is yet to be on the winning side having played in all three meetings between the two clubs since the Whites' return to the Premier League.

The Dutch youth international knows what victory would mean to the Leeds supporters.

"I'm feeling what everyone is feeling," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "I just have the feeling that I really, really want to win and especially after those big defeats which is what no-one wants."

Struijk, 22, who is four games into his comeback after a foot problem has said how delighted he is to see Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott in action after a long-term ankle injury sustained after his challenge back in September.

"I'm really pleased and really happy for him that he's back. His recovery has been quite quick and I've kept in touch with him. It's good to see him. The contact we have is also good."

With the World Cup later this year, Struijk's may yet feature in Qatar if his impressive displays for Leeds continue, but the Belgian born defender is yet to receive the nod from either Belgium or the Netherlands.

"My preference goes out to Holland so if I get the call up I'll be really pleased. It's just a matter of time waiting for a message or a phone call but I have patience so I'll wait."