Everton have held talks with former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa to replace the sacked Frank Lampard at Goodison Park. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Former Everton stars Wayne Rooney - now manager of DC United - and Duncan Ferguson are also on the list of candidates, along with West Ham boss David Moyes, who managed the Toffees between 2002 and 2013. (Sun), external

Brentford have also rejected an approach from the Toffees for manager Thomas Frank. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle United could target Everton forward Anthony Gordon as a replacement for Chris Wood, who joined Nottingham Forest last week. (Talksport), external

