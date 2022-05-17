Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Sunday's fixture against Aston Villa was another opportunity for Patrick Vieira to display his five-at-the-back formation, first used in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

At the heart of his system change is Cheikhou Kouyate, the lone midfielder who can seamlessly switch to defence, giving the head coach the option to switch his formation either in-game or in specific matches while using the same players.

Of Palace's two defensive midfielders, Kouyate has adapted to life under Vieira far better than his counterpart Luka Milivojevic, who is set for his lowest playing minutes since joining the club.

Kouyate isn't showing signs of age either, both visually and statistically. The higher pressing style has allowed the 32-year-old to be more aggressive further up the pitch. That's reflected in the numbers, as he only trails Conor Gallagher by two in combined tackles and interceptions in midfield, despite playing 788 fewer minutes.

The club will need to add a younger player into the defensive midfield mix, as rumoured interest in Cheick Doucoure of Lens suggests, while working hard to secure Kouyate beyond the 2021-22 season.

Whether Vieira opts to use a 5-3-2 formation more regularly next season, or continues with his trusty 4-3-3, Kouyate remains pivotal to both.

Do you agree that Kouyate is crucial to Vieira's system? And what do you think needs to happen with the midfield this summer? Have your say here