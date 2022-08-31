Ten Hag on Antony, Ronaldo and back-to-back wins

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Premier League game against Leicester City.

Here is what the United boss had to say:

  • On Antony, he said: "First we have to sign him. There is an agreement between the clubs but the paperwork is not done so I cannot go too deep."

  • After the signings of Antony and Martin Dubravka are complete, "for this window, it will be the end" of United's transfer business.

  • When asked if Cristiano Ronaldo is still part of his plans after Antony's arrival, Ten Hag said: "Of course. We need quality players."

  • The United boss "was pleased to see the turn" in winning back-to-back games.

  • Anthony Martial is unavailable to face Leicester, while Victor Lindelof has returned to training after three weeks out.

  • He confirmed Aaron Wan-Bissaka will stay at United.