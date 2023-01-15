Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen (aet) - analysis

For their third Hampden appearance in a row, Rangers found themselves in an extra time contest in the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

It was Ryan Jack and Scott Wright who delivered the goals in last season's Scottish Cup final win over Hearts and the duo played a big part again.

Jack took responsibility, not just with his equaliser goal, but often when a team-mate needed to release the ball, while Wright gave his side a crucial injection of pace for Kemar Roofe's winner at the start of extra time.

Manager Michael Beale continues his impressive record as Rangers manager with six wins and a draw from seven. A stern test awaits in next month's final with Celtic.