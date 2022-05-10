Cachada on Lage, the race for Europe and Wolves' aims for the season

Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

With Bruno Lage still testing positive for Covid, Carlos Cachada has been speaking to the media before Wolves host Manchester City on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the first-team coach:

Lage has no symptoms and will do another test today, which will "hopefully be negative so he can go to the game tomorrow".

As it stands, players are "all clear" from Covid and "we are exactly the same with injuries".

Cachada said Lage watched the Chelsea game live from the training ground and "communicated with us every second", which was "pretty effective".

He said Lage "is humble enough" to ask his staff for help and "we like that because we feel part of the plan".

On Wolves being back in the race for Europe, he said: "First of all, let's win against Manchester City. It's going to be difficult, but the guys believe."

Cachada said Wolves "have our own aims and goals" and aren't talking about playing their part in the title race.

Those aims are "to get the best points in the table, and if we can reach seventh in the table then even better".

He said City are "really good in all sides of the game and we will try our best to change their direction".

