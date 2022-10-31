T﻿ottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says Antonio Conte's touchline ban for the Champions League game against Marseille doesn't present a "difficult situation" - just a "different" one.

T﻿he Spurs boss was shown a red card in the aftermath of their draw with Sporting Lisbon and will now serve a suspension against Marseille on Tuesday.

"First of all, of course your head coach is a massive part of the team," said Hojbjerg.

"Luckily he has a very good staff and players who are very well aware of what he expects from them and we'll try the best to fill his role, although it's not possible to fill that gap.

"He's a person who lives every game with great passion, with his heart. We need to make sure we're well prepared, which we are.

"We have to deal with the fact that he's not on the sideline. For me it's not a difficult situation, it's more a different situation. We know what we have to do and realise the ambition."