Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is "a shoo-in" for Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad, according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

R﻿ashford has spoken openly about his struggles for form over the past two campaigns, but has looked rejuvenated under Erik ten Hag, scoring seven goals already, including the winner against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

W﻿ith 46 caps and 12 goals for England already, Sutton thinks the 25-year-old forward would be the perfect man to help England's World Cup push.

"﻿Southgate wants to go and win the World Cup, and Rashford is performing at the moment," Sutton said. "The fact he's versatile is really big and important so that's why he has to go.

"﻿He's talked about having a different energy this season and it sounds like he and the other Manchester United players trust their manager, which can only be a good thing for their form."

F﻿ootball journalist Rory Smith agreed, saying Rashford's experience of high-pressure games automatically propels him above other attacking options for England, such as Newcastle United'sCallum Wilson or Ivan Toney of Brentford.

"﻿Southgate wants players he trusts - he doesn't just need filler," he said. "He needs to know the players he calls on can cope with pressure, so he'll have slightly different rules for different players.

"﻿Rashford has played in Champions League knockout games, which is as close as you can get. With him being in form as well, that probably gives him the edge."

L﻿isten to the full discussion on Rashford on BBC Sounds