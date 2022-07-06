After Brice Samba's move to Lens, we asked how you will remember his time as a Forest player.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Dave: Samba was a massive character and definitely got the fans going. He pulled off some massive saves during his time at Forest and could win you a game. But he could also lose you one, as he was unpredictable and hot-headed at times. Probably why Forest were happy to let him go. Brice, you'll always be remembered for THAT penalty shootout. Thanks.

Simon: Samba was the man with the plan! A bit erratic but all good goalies are a bit out there. Always be welcome at the City Ground - inspirational in the promotion to the Premier League.

Louise: First I knew about Samba was in the play-offs for the Premier League. His three penalty saves were incredible. I had him earmarked for my Fantasy Football league. Shame he's moved on but he has to do what's right for him.

Jack: Honestly he was one of the most entertaining players in Forest history. He has done some controversial stuff but overall he had a massively positive influence on Forest and he will always be remembered for the second leg of the play-off semi final. That performance alone deserves a statue. Sad to see him go.