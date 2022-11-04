I﻿t's only two weeks since the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet pundits were questioning Crysencio Summerville's inclusion in the Leeds United team, but Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix is already retracting his comments.

S﻿omerville was the hero as Jesse Marsch's side secured a memorable win at Liverpool on Saturday and Rix admits he was a touch premature in his assessment.

"﻿I've got a few apologies to make," he laughs on the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Whites podcast. "Over the past few weeks, I've not been the most positive about Rasmus [Kristensen], [Wilfried] Gnonto and Summerville - and all of them had their best performances.

"﻿With Summerville, even if he had not scored we would have been saying he'd had a pretty decent game, but the goal just capped it off."

BBC R﻿adio Leeds' Adam Pope agreed, saying Summerville "came good on the night". According to his sources, the Dutch midfielder has been winning plaudits in training but struggling to translate that on to a matchday.

