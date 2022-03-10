Man City 0-0 Sporting Lisbon (5-0 agg): Pick of the stats
Manchester City have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the past five seasons, the only English side to do so during this period.
Goalkeeper Scott Carson came on to make his second Champions League appearance, 16 years and 338 days after his debut for Liverpool against Juventus in April 2005 when he was 19. This is the largest gap between appearances in the competition’s history.
Aged 19 years 66 days, Conrad Egan-Riley became the second-youngest English player to start in the Champions League for Manchester City, after Phil Foden, who made his first start aged 17 years 192 days in December 2017 against Shakhtar Donetsk.