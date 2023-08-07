Former Nottingham Forest stalwart Chris Cohen was surprised Steve Cooper was not in the running for Premier League manager of the year last season.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast the Forest boss deserves greater praise for his achievements:

"You cannot just give it to whoever wins the league or plays the most beautiful football. Cooper did an amazing job.

"Look at the amount of players he had to bring in. He found out his style that had worked so well in the Championship did not work as well in the Premier League but he was able to react to that and get results.

"The way he and his staff adapted to the Premier League was fascinating to watch.

"At the end of the season, you always see what you deserve. The team Steve worked with really deserved to stay up."

