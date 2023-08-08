Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Paul Heckingbottom will be desperate to get Sheffield United's Premier League return off to a positive start against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

History suggests he could be disappointed.

Over the past 10 seasons, United have only managed two wins and one draw from their opening fixture, including three consecutive defeats in the curtain-raiser.

Last time they opened a Premier League campaign, they lost to Wolves (2020) and drew with Bournemouth (2019).

Indeed, their last win on the first day was a 1-0 victory against Brentford in the 2017-18 season at Bramall Lane.

With Manchester City looming large at the end of the month, results against Palace and Nottingham Forest appear vital to generate momentum.

Unearthing the man to bag the goals needed for those points will be a key item in Heckingbottom's in-tray.

