Erik ten Hag will consider handing £82m signing Antony a debut against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, with Casemiro also in contention to start.

Ten Hag confirmed the Brazil winger trained with his new team-mates on Thursday and Friday and that he will make a decision after training on Saturday.

Compatriot and fellow big-money arrival Casemiro has so far made appearances off the bench in the two games since moving from Real Madrid.

“I will think about it and then make a decision,” said Ten Hag. “It is an option but I also have to [think it over]. Arsenal are a tough opponent.

“They are a team who are longer together, with a coach who is bringing his philosophy - so they are a good test.

“I’m really looking forward to it and we will pick the right XI to start.”

Victory at at Leicester City on Thursday made it three wins in a row for Ten Hag’s resurgent United side and he is pleased with their progress.

“I have seen some good stuff,” he said. “We are constructing and that’s good, but we have to do that and improve from game to game."