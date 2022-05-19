We asked you to embrace your inner Pep Guardiola and send us your pre-Aston Villa team talk.

Here are some of your words of wisdom:

David: Champions earn the right to be called champions, and you have earned that right. Go and claim what's rightfully yours.

Paul: The spirit of 2012 runs through this club. Win it in minute one or minute 90. It doesn't matter when.

Chris: Respect Villa as you would Real Madrid. Do not switch off for a single second, complacency will burn us.

Wayne: Be strong and clear that we will win. Stand proud together.

Hamisu: You are Manchester City. You are used to similar situations. Your destiny is in your hands. Go get the result.

Wendy: Think positive, believe in yourself, play the game as you would normally with your team-mates and make the fans proud!