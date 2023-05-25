'No room for sentiment as Beale begins putting his budget to use'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

At the Ibrox post-match love-in, the Rangers supporters showered varying degrees of affection on their departing heroes, but there was a marked lack of sentiment shown by Michael Beale, particularly in the decision not to retain Scott Arfield.

There is no question that he, along with Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Filip Helander, has played a significant role in bringing back some good times to the club and deserved the guard of honour and final ovation from the home crowd.

But as Beale puts the pieces in place for a first real crack at reining Celtic in, he has decided those wages can be better spent elsewhere, with Kieran Dowell the first confirmed signing of the summer.

Moves for Jose Cifuentes, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland have also been heavily mooted without requiring significant initial outlay, while new chief executive James Bisgrove told Sky this week that summer spending would not be dictated by qualification or otherwise for the Champions League.

Rangers supporters will hope to see money being spent on adding real quality to the squad as they seek to ensure Celtic do not take a further step towards equalling their haul of 55 titles, with further funds also likely to be generated if they can offload players currently in contract but now deemed surplus to requirements.

Clearly reaching the group stage of the Champions League again would do no harm financially (albeit the run to the Europa League final last season proved more lucrative) and to that end, it appears increasingly likely Rangers will be seeded if they reach the play-off round. Interesting times ahead.