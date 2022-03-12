Brentford v Burnley: Confirmed team news
Brentford name the same side that beat Norwich last weekend, meaning a first home start for Christian Eriksen.
Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard have overcome minor injuries to keep their places.
Brentford XI: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Janelt, Norgaard, Canos, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Toney.
Subs: Lossl, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jorgensen, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev.
Just the one change for Burnley as Maxwel Cornet replaces Jay Rodriguez.
Captain Ben Mee is still out injured.
Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Cornet, Weghorst.
Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Bardsley, Long, Thomas.