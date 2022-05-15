Everton v Brentford: Confirmed team news
Frank Lampard makes three changes to the Everton team that drew 0-0 against already-relegated Watford at Vicarage Road in midweek.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Jarrad Branthwaite all come into the side. Demarai Gray drops to the bench, with Fabian Delph and Michael Keane missing out altogether.
Everton XI: Pickford, Iwobi, Coleman, Branthwaite, Holgate, Mykolenko, Gordon, Doucoure, Gomes, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Allan, Gray, Davies, Rondon, Alli, Price, Welch
Brentford are unchanged from last Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over Southampton.
Forward Sergi Canos is among the Bees substitutes after missing the last four matches with a hamstring problem.
Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Bech Sorensen, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa
Subs: Lossl, Canos, Dasilva, Jeanvier, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev, Stevens