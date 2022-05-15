Everton v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Frank Lampard makes three changes to the Everton team that drew 0-0 against already-relegated Watford at Vicarage Road in midweek.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Jarrad Branthwaite all come into the side. Demarai Gray drops to the bench, with Fabian Delph and Michael Keane missing out altogether.

Everton XI: Pickford, Iwobi, Coleman, Branthwaite, Holgate, Mykolenko, Gordon, Doucoure, Gomes, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Allan, Gray, Davies, Rondon, Alli, Price, Welch