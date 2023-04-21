'If you start worrying about other people you take your eye off the job'

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson insists his side won’t be distracted by events elsewhere as they look to secure a first top-six finish since the Premiership split was introduced over two decades ago.

The Paisley club sit fifth, a point above Hibs and two clear of Livingston, before their final regular-season fixture at home to Kilmarnock.

A point would almost certainly be enough for St Mirren - thanks to their superior goal difference over Livingston - but Robinson will blank out how the other two sides are faring and go for the win.

"We have gone about our business as we always do and the boys have trained really well,” he said. “It is just about carrying out the game-plan.

"We need to play as well as we have done, not worry about anything else that is going on and go and win the game.

"It is not false belief, it is belief based on what we have done.

“We can't rely on anybody but ourselves. We've not looked to anybody to do us favours all season. We’re in control of our own destiny.

“We don’t want to know [what’s happening elsewhere]. If you start worrying about other people you take your eye off your own job.

“We just concentrate on trying to win the game. There’ll be no playing for a point, we’ll be as positive as we always are.”