Aberdeen could be without three key players - Graham Shinnie, Luis 'Duk' Lopes and Ross McCrorie - as they go in search of the win against Hearts that would confirm third place in the Premiership. (Scotsman)

But Dons boss Barry Robson says striker 'Duk' will recover from a hamstring injury in time to play again this season. (Press & Journal)

Read the rest of Thursday's gossip.