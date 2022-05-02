Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Sometimes you see things that convince you good things are going to happen.

When Mason Mount’s shot hit both posts, followed by an amazing save from Jordan Pickford, you could not help but feel it was going to be Everton’s day.

And if Everton DO stay up, it was moment they may look back on with much fondness.

Pickford enjoyed an inspired afternoon, making a series of fine saves. And while Chelsea may have dominated possession, there was a desire, a drive, a commitment, and a belief about Everton’s play that was so impressive.

Let's not forget either, that Vitaliy Mykolenko and Demarai Gray might have added to Richarlison’s vital strike.

That said, the most impressive thing of all was the atmosphere.

Everton’s fans put on a performance that matched the battling qualities displayed by their players.

From lining the streets outside the ground welcoming the team bus to Goodison Park, right through to the final whistle, they never relented.

You cannot underestimate the effect that must have had. They were such a big part of the day - and Everton's victory.

Relegation remains a big worry but, for now at least, Everton’s destiny is back in their own hands.

Two of their remaining five games are at home, and Everton at home are a completely different proposition. And who knows, THIS win might give them the impetus to get some points on the road too.

Make no mistake - the fans will be there with them all the way.