City trio picked out by Garth

Ake: It wasn't Nathan Ake's goal that impressed me so much as the way the Manchester City defender kept Pascal Struijk at bay with his right arm before finishing with aplomb.

Ake refused to allow the Leeds defender back into the game once he found him on the wrong side.

Rodri: The ball from Phil Foden into the box for Manchester City's first goal at Leeds was absolutely delightful. Foden picked out Rodri, who seems to be finding the net with monotonous regularity these days.

The Spain international's movement was superb, especially the way he attacked the ball to leave Kalvin Philips totally exposed.

Jesus: I regard Pep Guardiola as one of the best coaches in the world, but he must see that he has to continue to play Gabriel Jesus for the remainder of the season and not persist with this awful false number nine formation.

Apart from anything else, Jesus is the only genuine striker in the club. Since the manager has put the centre-forward back into his starting line-up, and given him a more central role, he has been scoring goals for fun.

Jesus's first touch, not to mention the finish against Leeds, was emphatic.

Everyone can see the player is happy again and it is crucial that Guardiola doesn't sacrifice the striker again for even more creativity in the team.

Surely he has enough of that.

